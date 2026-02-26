Notified Launches AI Press Release Optimizer to Strengthen Corporate Narratives and Increase AI Citations

Key Facts (At-a-Glance):

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified today introduced its AI Press Release Optimizer, a purpose-built tool within Content OS that helps communications teams improve large language model (LLM) visibility and strengthen clarity for journalists via AI-powered recommendations.

As AI search and answer engines increasingly shape how information is discovered and trusted, communicators face growing challenges, including earning citations across LLMs and managing lengthy internal revision cycles that can dilute key messages.

Grounded in the SOAR Content Framework™, Notified’s data-backed approach to creating content that performs well in AI answers, the feature delivers recommendations that increase citation potential, protect brand voice and accelerate approvals through clear, transparent guidance. All capabilities are seamlessly integrated into existing workflows within a secure, closed environment.

“In the Answer Engine Economy, communications teams need new tools to help corporate narratives stand out, earn credibility and perform effectively across both AI-driven and media channels,” said Erik Carlson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Notified. “With the AI Press Release Optimizer, we’re giving communicators a smarter way to maximize the reach of news announcements, preserve brand voice and increase the likelihood stories are accurately cited and amplified by answer engines.”

“AI search and generative engines are reshaping how reputation and visibility are built. Communications leaders are now accountable not only for media coverage, but also for how their brands appear in AI-generated answers,” said Amanda Coffee, CEO of Coffee Communications and co-host of the Mastering GEO for Communications Pros event series. “Notified is at the forefront of this evolution. By embedding AI optimization directly into the press release workflow, they are elevating communications from tactical execution to strategic influence that drives measurable business outcomes in the age of AI.”



The AI Press Release Optimizer will be available to GlobeNewswire clients at no additional charge, beginning in March of 2026.

Notified’s AI Press Release Optimizer: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Is the AI Press Release Optimizer?

The AI Press Release Optimizer is a drafting tool in Notified’s Content OS that strengthens the likelihood of a press release being accurately understood, cited and referenced by AI answer engines. It provides guided, explainable recommendations during drafting that users can accept, edit or ignore, improving structure, authority and quotability while preserving the author’s voice.

What Problem Does the AI Press Release Optimizer Solve?

As AI answer engines increasingly shape how audiences consume news, being cited is critical to brand authority and credibility. The AI Press Release Optimizer helps ensure releases are structured and written in ways that improve AI comprehension and citation potential, while also strengthening clarity for journalists and stakeholders.

Does the Optimizer Automatically Rewrite My Press Release?

No. The AI Press Release Optimizer provides guided, explainable recommendations only. Every suggestion is optional and authors remain fully in control of their content.

How Is This Different From Generic AI Writing Tools?

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, the AI Press Release Optimizer is purpose-built for press releases and earned media. It uses the latest PR-specific models focused on structure, authority, credibility and answer engine discoverability, integrates directly into Notified’s editorial workflow and preserves the author’s original voice.

How Does This Help With AI Answer Engines?

AI systems prioritize content with strong structure, credible sourcing, quotable language, specificity and recency. The AI Press Release Optimizer strengthens these elements, increasing the likelihood of citation and visibility in AI-generated answers.

Does Using the Optimizer Guarantee AI Citation?

No tool can guarantee citation. However, the AI Press Release Optimizer significantly improves the structural and contextual signals AI systems rely on when selecting sources.

How Does This Benefit Journalist Pickup?

Clear structure, strong leads and quotable language make press releases easier for journalists to evaluate quickly, contributing to stronger media engagement and earned coverage.

How Is the Uploaded Content Handled and Secured?

Content submitted to the AI Press Release Optimizer is processed securely within the Notified platform. It is not shared externally and is not used to train public AI models. All content remains under the customer’s control and is protected within Notified’s enterprise-grade security framework.

Is the AI Press Release Optimizer Included in Existing Notified Subscriptions?

The AI Press Release Optimizer is included at no extra charge with GlobeNewswire press release distribution subscriptions, helping maximize adoption and value across PR and communications teams.



