Erik Carlson Named to PRWeek’s ‘40 Under 40’

Key Facts:

PRWeek named Erik Carlson, Chief Executive Officer at Notified, to its 2026 40 Under 40 list, an honor that recognizes emerging leaders shaping communications, public relations and marketing.



Under Carlson’s leadership, Notified was among the first in the industry to apply Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) to public relations, rebuilding its strategy. He also invented the SOAR Content Framework™, a data-backed methodology for improving AI visibility that’s based on an analysis of more than 250,000 press releases and nearly a quarter-billion AI citations, and made the framework freely available to practitioners.



Carlson’s operational precision, deep customer insight and long-term vision drove Notified’s growth and successful acquisition by Equiniti in 2025.





NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified is proud to announce that CEO Erik Carlson has been named to PRWeek’s 2026 40 Under 40 list, recognizing the next generation of leaders shaping communications, public relations and marketing.

“Being named to PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 is especially meaningful at a moment when the industry is undergoing massive change,” said Carlson. “AI is changing how credibility is discovered and surfaced, and communicators deserve real insights on how that works, not hype. At Notified, we’re building for this environment while protecting the relationships and human judgement that have always defined great PR work.”

Since being named CEO in June 2025, Carlson has led Notified through a period of transformation and business growth centered on solving a critical challenge: helping communicators reach and engage audiences as AI reshapes how information is discovered.

Under his leadership, Notified has introduced industry-first technology and frameworks to help clients distribute more credible content, improve visibility across earned media and AI platforms and understand how stories are interpreted in AI-generated answers.

Shortly after becoming CEO, Carlson led Notified’s pivot to helping communications teams navigate AI-driven discovery. He launched Content OS™, the first PR operating system for the Answer Engine Economy, and invented the SOAR Content Framework, a data-backed methodology for increasing AI visibility based on an analysis of 250,000 press releases and nearly a quarter-billion AI citations. He also introduced industry-first AI visibility tracking for GlobeNewswire press releases through Profound, the GenAI marketing intelligence platform, giving clients greater insight into how their news is represented in AI-generated answers.

Carlson joined Notified in 2019 and has led teams across strategy, finance, operations and product development, including roles of chief financial officer and chief operating officer. He successfully guided Notified through acquisitions by Equiniti and West Technology Group, demonstrating operational discipline, customer focus and long-term vision.

Today, Carlson is a member of Equiniti’s executive leadership team and CEO of Equiniti’s Market Engagement division, which includes brands like Notified, GlobeNewswire and D.F. King.







About Notified

Notified, Equiniti’s market engagement business, helps public relations and investor relations professionals earn attention, measure engagement and deliver results through its integrated platforms Content OS™ and IR Hub™. Click here to learn why more than 50% of the S&P 500 trust Notified’s solutions and services to drive demand and attract capital.



Media Contact

press@notified.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9936cd3-675e-4c46-8824-ec73737a8358

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.