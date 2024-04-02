Declaration of transactions in own shares n 2024/04

Regulated information
Paris, 2 April 2024
DISCLOSURE N° 2024/04
OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: From March 25 to March 28, 2024
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market
| Issuer identifier Code
(LEI)
|Transaction date
|ISIN
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price (in euros)
| Market
(MIC)
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|25-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|24,112
|26.9786
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|25-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|12,396
|26.7744
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|25-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|2,900
|26.6899
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|26-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|24,513
|26.8196
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|26-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|12,302
|26.7777
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|26-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|2,084
|26.7580
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|27-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|18,583
|27.0661
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|27-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|17,932
|26.9205
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|27-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|2,500
|26.9076
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|28-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|20,511
|27.4091
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|28-Mar-24
|NL0015001W49
|5,489
|27.4445
|DXE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
