Regulated information

Paris, December 22, 2025

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/07 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: December 15 to December 19, 2025

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 15-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 29 619 13,4896 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 15-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 18 068 13,4798 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 15-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 2 313 13,4022 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 16-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 26 429 13,3063 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 16-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 25 191 13,2809 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 16-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 1 500 13,2667 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 17-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 30 000 13,1211 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 17-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 20 500 13,1243 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 17-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 4 000 13,1225 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 18-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 24 536 13,2560 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 18-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 16 804 13,2595 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 18-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 1 000 13,2100 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 19-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 38 590 13,0539 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 19-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 23 543 13,0511 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 19-Dec-25 NL0015001W49 4 500 13,0334 TQE

