DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/07 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

 | Source: Pluxee N.V. Pluxee N.V.

Regulated information

Paris, December 22, 2025

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/07 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Period of: December 15 to December 19, 2025

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume
(in number of shares)		Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8515-Dec-25NL0015001W4929 61913,4896XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8515-Dec-25NL0015001W4918 06813,4798DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8515-Dec-25NL0015001W492 31313,4022TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8516-Dec-25NL0015001W4926 42913,3063XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8516-Dec-25NL0015001W4925 19113,2809DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8516-Dec-25NL0015001W491 50013,2667TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8517-Dec-25NL0015001W4930 00013,1211XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8517-Dec-25NL0015001W4920 50013,1243DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8517-Dec-25NL0015001W494 00013,1225TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8518-Dec-25NL0015001W4924 53613,2560XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8518-Dec-25NL0015001W4916 80413,2595DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8518-Dec-25NL0015001W491 00013,2100TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8519-Dec-25NL0015001W4938 59013,0539XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8519-Dec-25NL0015001W4923 54313,0511DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8519-Dec-25NL0015001W494 50013,0334TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

Attachment


Attachments

PR PLUXEE_DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/07 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Recommended Reading