Regulated information
Paris, December 22, 2025
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/07 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: December 15 to December 19, 2025
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|15-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|29 619
|13,4896
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|15-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|18 068
|13,4798
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|15-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|2 313
|13,4022
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|16-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|26 429
|13,3063
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|16-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|25 191
|13,2809
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|16-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|1 500
|13,2667
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|17-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|30 000
|13,1211
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|17-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|20 500
|13,1243
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|17-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|4 000
|13,1225
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|18-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|24 536
|13,2560
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|18-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|16 804
|13,2595
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|18-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|1 000
|13,2100
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|19-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|38 590
|13,0539
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|19-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|23 543
|13,0511
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|19-Dec-25
|NL0015001W49
|4 500
|13,0334
|TQE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
Contacts
|Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com
|Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com
Attachment