DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/15 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Regulated information

Paris, February 16, 2026

Period of: February 9 to February 13, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO859-Feb-26NL0015001W4945 42811,5681XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO859-Feb-26NL0015001W4920 90811,5323DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO859-Feb-26NL0015001W493 66411,5530TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8510-Feb-26NL0015001W4946 86912,0429XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8510-Feb-26NL0015001W4923 00012,0649DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8510-Feb-26NL0015001W4922611,9500TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8511-Feb-26NL0015001W4945 00011,3685XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8511-Feb-26NL0015001W4930 00011,3924DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8512-Feb-26NL0015001W4949 36311,1763XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8512-Feb-26NL0015001W4925 82611,1794DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8513-Feb-26NL0015001W4944 65811,1501XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8513-Feb-26NL0015001W4926 45111,1379DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8513-Feb-26NL0015001W494 69111,1573TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

PR PLUXEE_DISCLOSURE 2026.15 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
