Regulated information
Paris, February 16, 2026
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/15 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: February 9 to February 13, 2026
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|9-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|45 428
|11,5681
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|9-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|20 908
|11,5323
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|9-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|3 664
|11,5530
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|10-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|46 869
|12,0429
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|10-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|23 000
|12,0649
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|10-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|226
|11,9500
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|11-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|45 000
|11,3685
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|11-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|30 000
|11,3924
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|12-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|49 363
|11,1763
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|12-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|25 826
|11,1794
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|13-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|44 658
|11,1501
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|13-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|26 451
|11,1379
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|13-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|4 691
|11,1573
|TQE
