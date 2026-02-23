Regulated information
Paris, February 23, 2026
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/16 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: February 16 to February 20, 2026
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|16-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|36 500
|11,1496
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|16-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|31 546
|11,1330
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|16-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|6 783
|11,1271
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|17-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|45 921
|11,2194
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|17-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|25 673
|11,1890
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|17-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|3 906
|11,1955
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|18-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|45 000
|11,1068
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|18-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|24 285
|11,1046
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|18-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|3 000
|11,1102
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|19-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|40 617
|11,3612
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|19-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|28 900
|11,3415
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|19-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|5 000
|11,3373
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|20-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|46 634
|11,5737
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|20-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|22 241
|11,5928
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|20-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|3 974
|11,5771
|TQE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
Contacts
|Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com
|Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com
