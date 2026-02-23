DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/16 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Regulated information

Paris, February 23, 2026

Period of: February 16 to February 20, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8516-Feb-26NL0015001W4936 50011,1496XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8516-Feb-26NL0015001W4931 54611,1330DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8516-Feb-26NL0015001W496 78311,1271TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8517-Feb-26NL0015001W4945 92111,2194XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8517-Feb-26NL0015001W4925 67311,1890DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8517-Feb-26NL0015001W493 90611,1955TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8518-Feb-26NL0015001W4945 00011,1068XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8518-Feb-26NL0015001W4924 28511,1046DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8518-Feb-26NL0015001W493 00011,1102TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8519-Feb-26NL0015001W4940 61711,3612XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8519-Feb-26NL0015001W4928 90011,3415DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8519-Feb-26NL0015001W495 00011,3373TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8520-Feb-26NL0015001W4946 63411,5737XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8520-Feb-26NL0015001W4922 24111,5928DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8520-Feb-26NL0015001W493 97411,5771TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

PR PLUXEE_DISCLOSURE 2026.16 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
