Regulated information

Paris, February 23, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/16 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: February 16 to February 20, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 16-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 36 500 11,1496 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 16-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 31 546 11,1330 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 16-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 6 783 11,1271 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 17-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 45 921 11,2194 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 17-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 25 673 11,1890 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 17-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 3 906 11,1955 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 18-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 45 000 11,1068 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 18-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 24 285 11,1046 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 18-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 3 000 11,1102 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 19-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 40 617 11,3612 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 19-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 28 900 11,3415 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 19-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 5 000 11,3373 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 20-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 46 634 11,5737 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 20-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 22 241 11,5928 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 20-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 3 974 11,5771 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media

Cecilia de Pierrebourg

+33 6 03 30 46 98

cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com Analysts and Investors

Pauline Bireaud

+ 33 6 22 58 83 51

pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

