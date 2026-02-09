DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/14 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

 | Source: Pluxee N.V. Pluxee N.V.

Regulated information

Paris, February 9, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/14 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Period of: February 2 to February 6, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO852-Feb-26NL0015001W4944 24511,2610XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO852-Feb-26NL0015001W4923 83111,2185DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO852-Feb-26NL0015001W496 30111,1807TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO853-Feb-26NL0015001W4934 60211,1065XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO853-Feb-26NL0015001W4934 16511,0823DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO853-Feb-26NL0015001W497 38311,0596TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO854-Feb-26NL0015001W4946 75011,5179XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO854-Feb-26NL0015001W4922 70011,4615DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO854-Feb-26NL0015001W494 00011,4618TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-Feb-26NL0015001W4934 72011,3987XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-Feb-26NL0015001W4932 78011,3575DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-Feb-26NL0015001W497 00011,3378TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO856-Feb-26NL0015001W4941 00011,2828XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO856-Feb-26NL0015001W4928 12411,2067DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO856-Feb-26NL0015001W495 87611,1565TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

Attachment


Attachments

PR PLUXEE_DISCLOSURE 2026.14 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Recommended Reading