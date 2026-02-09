Regulated information
Paris, February 9, 2026
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/14 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: February 2 to February 6, 2026
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|2-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|44 245
|11,2610
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|2-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|23 831
|11,2185
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|2-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|6 301
|11,1807
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|3-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|34 602
|11,1065
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|3-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|34 165
|11,0823
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|3-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|7 383
|11,0596
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|4-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|46 750
|11,5179
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|4-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|22 700
|11,4615
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|4-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|4 000
|11,4618
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|5-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|34 720
|11,3987
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|5-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|32 780
|11,3575
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|5-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|7 000
|11,3378
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|6-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|41 000
|11,2828
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|6-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|28 124
|11,2067
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|6-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|5 876
|11,1565
|TQE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
