Paris, March 2, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/17 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: February 23 to February 27, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 23-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 42,000 11.5877 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 23-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 27,000 11.5988 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 23-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 4,000 11.6035 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 24-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 42,000 11.5858 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 24-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 30,000 11.5826 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 24-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 2,000 11.5543 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 25-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 39,463 10.9798 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 25-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 32,324 10.9824 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 25-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 5,713 10.9562 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 26-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 46,389 11.1261 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 26-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 25,767 11.0903 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 26-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 3,994 11.0805 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 27-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 42,236 11.2722 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 27-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 25,358 11.2780 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 27-Feb-26 NL0015001W49 3,981 11.2831 TQE

