Regulated information
Paris, March 2, 2026
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/17 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: February 23 to February 27, 2026
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|23-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|42,000
|11.5877
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|23-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|27,000
|11.5988
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|23-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|4,000
|11.6035
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|24-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|42,000
|11.5858
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|24-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|30,000
|11.5826
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|24-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|2,000
|11.5543
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|25-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|39,463
|10.9798
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|25-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|32,324
|10.9824
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|25-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|5,713
|10.9562
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|26-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|46,389
|11.1261
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|26-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|25,767
|11.0903
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|26-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|3,994
|11.0805
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|27-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|42,236
|11.2722
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|27-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|25,358
|11.2780
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|27-Feb-26
|NL0015001W49
|3,981
|11.2831
|TQE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
Contacts
|Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com
|Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com
