Wounded Warriors Family Support Honors 10 Veterans Welding Training Program Graduates

DEARBORN, Mich., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the coming decade, the United States will need an average of 49,200 welders, solderers and similar jobs each year as the current generation of skilled trades people retire or leave the workforce, according to Military.com.



Wounded Warriors Family Support and United Automobile Workers-Ford continue to identify future welders through the Veterans Welding Training Program. There are 10 veterans who completed six weeks of training and certification from the program in late March. They were honored during a graduation ceremony near Detroit:

Brocke Clement, Pearl River, Louisiana; Brina Collins, Conyers, Georgia; Thomas Crump, Tunnel Hill, Georgia; Michael Farmer, South Euclid, Ohio; Clayton Fereeman Jr., Lynwood, Illinois; Mark Foster, Lincoln Park, Michigan; Neil Kewenvoyouma, Tuba City, Arizona; Steven Peterson, Anaheim, California; Joseph Sherwood, Dothan, Alabama; Benjamin Witt, Clinton Township, Michigan.



The Veterans Welding Training Program includes an instructional training and certification process, as well as benefits that feature a weekly stipend and boots. UAW-Ford covers the welding program’s cost. Instructors, training facilities, food, equipment and tools are provided to veterans. Wounded Warriors Family Support covers lodging and other necessities for a veteran to complete the program.

“The Veterans Welding Training Program helps prepare participants to pursue apprenticeships and entry-level positions in welding throughout our nation in industries, such as automotive, ship building and construction,” said Martin Duarte, Wounded Warriors Family Support’s program outreach coordinator. “Our nation’s military veterans have fulfilled great commitments to protect our country’s freedom. This program provides veterans with an opportunity to benefit their families with career opportunities under the direction of top-notch instructors in a state-of-the-art facility.”

There are openings for the next Veterans Welding Training Program class Sept. 30-Nov. 8 at the UAW-Ford Technical Training Center in Lincoln Park, Michigan. Additional information is available at wwfs.org/veteran-welding-training-program/.

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org.

Media Contact:

Kevin Schuster, PR Counsel

Cell: 402.917.6001

Email: kschuster@lukaspartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f626554-a8e4-49c5-8a98-18213658faf7