Wounded Warriors Family Support, AMVET Power Announce Strategic Partnership to Empower Veterans

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support and AMVET Power have announced a new charity partnership dedicated to enhancing support for our nation's wounded veterans, their families and caregivers. This collaboration unites two organizations with a shared mission that aims to strengthen outreach, expand veteran training and employment and raise awareness for critical veteran services.

“This partnership establishes a powerful framework for cooperation,” Wounded Warriors Family Support President and CEO Kate McCauley said. “A key component of this alliance is the referral of our newly accredited Veterans Welding Training Program graduates to AMVET Power for employment placement to directly addresses the need for meaningful career paths for those who have served.”

Upon successful completion of the Veterans Welding Training Program, AMVET Power will provide dedicated assistance to WWFS graduates to secure long-term employment opportunities. This career placement support will help veterans find roles in their home states or assist with relocation, if desired, to ensure a stable transition into the civilian workforce.

“Partnership and collaboration are among our values,” AMVET Power Vice President of Business Development Donovan Kohls said. “Wounded Warriors Family Support is a perfect veteran service organization partner to help us deliver training and job placement. This mutual brand recognition will increase visibility for the services each organization provides.”

To amplify their shared goals, both organizations will engage in promotional collaboration. Wounded Warriors Family Support will feature AMVET Power as a charity partner across its website, marketing materials and media outreach. In turn, AMVET Power will display the WWFS name and logo to highlight the partnership to demonstrate a unified front in its commitment to veteran families.

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. More information is available at wwfs.org .

About AMVET Power

AMVET Power helps veterans turn their service into high-impact careers in clean energy, defense, construction and more. AMVET Power offers a resume builder, role-aligned training and direct placement into employer pipelines. Its mission is supported by the Service2Success program, which automatically translates a veteran’s MOS/MOC codes into civilian resumes and identifies up-skilling pathways. Additional information is available at amvetpower.com .

