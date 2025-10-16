Wounded Warriors Family Support Donates 2025 Ford F-150 Truck to Retired Marines Veteran

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A deserving veteran received the life-changing gift of mobility after a considerable donation Tuesday at Topgolf King of Prussia. Wounded Warriors Family Support and Radian Group Inc. donated a 2025 Ford F-150 truck to retired Marines Cpl. John Mevey of Wichita, Kansas. The donation is part of the Wounded Warriors Family Support Mobility is Freedom program.

In 2008, Mevey was on his second combat deployment at Nawzad, Afghanistan, when he stepped on a landmine during a night operation. The explosion took his right leg below the knee. It also caused extensive soft tissue damage to both limbs, and Mevey’s left leg was partially paralyzed.

Mevey was evacuated and spent months recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Mevey underwent multiple surgeries and started the long path of rehabilitation. Despite the hardships, he remained resilient. Mevey lives with his wife, Chelsea Rorabaugh, and their two children. He has a business in the defense industry. The couple hope to open their own veteran-focused charity in the future.

“While these injuries changed the course of my life, they have not defined it,” Mevey said. “I would like to thank the donors, supporters and members of Wounded Warriors Family Support and Radian Group Inc. for this amazing and generous gift.”

Wounded Warriors Family Support launched Mobility is Freedom in 2015 to provide grants and modified vehicles for combat-wounded veterans. The program aims to enhance the quality of life for wounded veterans by providing freedom and independence in their everyday lives.

“We believe that given a properly equipped vehicle for individual needs, a combat-wounded veteran will have freedom to live a productive and quality life with their family,” Wounded Warriors Family Support Program Outreach Coordinator Martin Duarte said. “We are proud and honored to provide this vehicle to John in an effort to enhance his quality of life with family members.”

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org.

Media Contacts: Kevin Schuster, PR Counsel

Cell: 402.917.6001

Email: kschuster@lukaspartners.com Martin Duarte, WWFS Program Outreach Coordinator

760.405.7777

Martin.Duarte@wwfs.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fc968ce-0149-4a94-bbec-9b4f30185ec4