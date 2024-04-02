Forvia: Implementation of the Share Buyback Program approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on May 30, 2023

NANTERRE (FRANCE)

APRIL 2nd, 2024

IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

APPROVED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING HELD ON MAY 30, 2023

As part of the share buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held May 30, 2023, FORVIA signed with an investment services provider a mandate for the acquisition of a maximum of 750,000 FORVIA shares during a period starting from April 3, 2024, until May 29, 2024, at the latest.

Shares buybacks are intended to hedge FORVIA’s commitments under performance share plans or any long-term incentive plan to the benefit of employees and corporate officers of the FORVIA group.

The description of the share buyback program (details of which are on page 450 & s. of the 2022 FORVIA Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on February 28, 2023) and the text of the 14th resolution of the Shareholders’ Meeting referred to above are available on the website of the Company, www.forvia.com, respectively under the heading "Investors / Regulated Information" and “Investors / Shareholders / Shareholders meetings” sections.

