TeamLogic Inc. Collaborates with Huntress to Safeguard Microsoft 365 Infrastructure and for Brand Protection

COLUMBIA, Md., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress , the people-powered cybersecurity platform for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the managed service providers that support them, today announced that TeamLogic IT , a national provider of managed IT services and technology support for businesses, has implemented Huntress MDR for Microsoft 365 to protect its internal M365 infrastructure from business email compromise.



"Our team strives to stay in front of the ever-evolving threat landscape. The visibility and monitoring of emerging and nuanced threats we receive with Huntress MDR for Microsoft 365 and their 24/7 human-led Security Operations team provides us with a strong security posture against account takeover attacks that result in devastating business email compromise,” said Mike Rogan, Vice President, Managed Services and Technology of TeamLogic Inc. “The fact that our team and cloud infrastructure is under constant watch by the dedicated security professionals at Huntress underscores our commitment to securing our business and protecting our brand.”

Today, there are nearly 300 TeamLogic IT franchises that tap the power of Huntress EDR and MDR for Microsoft 365 to safeguard their end customers.

“Huntress is thrilled to be working with TeamLogic IT to bolster their cybersecurity and that of their clients. Collaborations like this are powerful as we complement each other’s strengths. We are laser-focused on building great security technology combined with the best people powering our security operations center (SOC), while TeamLogic serves as a trusted partner and expert across the greater technology landscape. Together, we can ensure SMBs and their technology stack are protected from threat actors and their devastating attacks,” said Jordan Redd, Vice President, Channel and Customer Account Management.

Huntress’ fully managed security platform combines endpoint detection and response, Microsoft 365 identity protection, and science-based security awareness training combined with Huntress’ 24/7 human-led threat ops team, providing MSPs with one of the industry's best solutions for no-noise, nearly-zero false positives, and no false alarms.

About Huntress

Huntress is the leading cybersecurity partner for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the managed service providers that support them. Combining the power of the Huntress Managed Endpoint Detection and Response platform with a fully staffed 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Huntress provides the technology, services, education, and expertise needed to help SMBs overcome their cybersecurity challenges and protect critical business assets. By delivering a suite of purpose-built solutions that meet budget, security, and peace-of-mind requirements, Huntress is How SMBs defend against cybersecurity attacks.

Founded in 2015 by a group of former National Security Administration (NSA) operators, Huntress has more than doubled over the past couple of years to support 4,300 partners and more than 105,000 organizations and now protects more than 2 million endpoints. The company recently closed a $60M series C led by Sapphire Ventures. For more information about Huntress, visit www.huntress.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About TeamLogic IT

TeamLogic IT is a national provider of advanced technology solutions for companies of all sizes. Local offices provide clients with the IT support they need to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging the latest technology solutions including managed IT services, cybersecurity, business continuity, cloud, data/voice/connectivity, and consulting and support. TeamLogic IT experienced a 17% growth in comparative sales in 2023. With nearly 300 independently owned and operated locations across North America, TeamLogic IT helps companies minimize downtime, improve productivity, and secure their IT infrastructure. Visit www.TeamLogicIT.com or www.TeamLogicFranchising.com for more information on the TeamLogic IT franchise network.

