Genesis Application Platform Named Innovation Force in Financial Technology by TabbFORUM

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Global, the application development platform purpose-built for financial markets organizations, today announced it is a winner of TabbFORUM’s NOVA Award, for the second consecutive year.

“With each iteration, the TabbFORUM NOVAs team scans the financial markets landscape to identify outstanding innovators whose work defines the future of financial technology. Genesis Global once again stands out for sustaining its platform commitment to reinventing how financial firms build software and for the unique applications it deploys for its clients and the industry,” said Jeffrey Kutler, Contributing Editor at TabbFORUM.

“Bringing software applications to market quickly is the key differentiator for banks, asset managers and other financial firms under pressure to compete for market share, reduce operational costs and comply with changing regulation,” said Stephen Murphy, CEO and co-founder of Genesis Global. “The NOVA Award recognizes Genesis as a pillar of digitalization strategies in firms throughout financial markets.”

Genesis is the only application platform engineered to deliver the high-performance transaction processing, event-driven workflows, real-time data integrations and customized user interfaces required in financial markets. It accelerates creating full-stack applications across the software value chain, whether replacing manual processes, enhancing legacy systems or building new, innovative applications.

The Genesis platform makes developers up to ten times more productive through its:

Efficient Developer Experience: the Genesis blend of low-code, conventional programming and AI-driven developer assistance is delivered within any IDE to promote speed throughout the coding process

Business Functional Components: a library of data models and specialized micro applications covering order tickets, reconciliation and other trading and financial processes speeds time to value

Integration Adaptors: pre-built integrations for financial markets data, third party systems and messaging protocols simplify connectivity

Security & Compliance: financial markets-grade authentication, authorization and encryption deliver rigorous controls

High-Performance Core: low-latency, high-throughput data and transaction processing are engineered into Genesis to underpin mission-critical financial applications



Each factor alone represents a way to accelerate software development. Together, as delivered by Genesis, they are a transformative, highly symbiotic toolset for developers in the financial industry.

In the last year, Genesis made multiple enhancements to its platform, partnered with clients to deploy innovative new capabilities and launched valuable new solutions for the industry. Milestones for the firm included:

TabbFORUM's NOVA Awards honor the financial industry’s ongoing commitment to technology-driven innovation by recognizing 40 organizations for their outstanding recent and sustained achievements. Winners are selected based on TabbFORUM research and expert insights solicited from the TabbFORUM community. The selection process evaluates the merits of new technology at the company or user level, as well as its potential for industry impact.

About Genesis Global

Genesis Global enables financial markets organizations to innovate at speed through a software application development platform, prepackaged solutions and deep expertise in capital markets and financial services. In supercharging developers to rapidly deliver high-performance, resilient and secure applications, Genesis replaces the buy vs. build challenge with a buy-to-build solution.

The Genesis platform is designed with flexibility and performance at its core, providing developers with the frameworks, integrations and components required to automate manual workflows, enhance legacy systems and build entirely new applications. Featuring a resilient, real-time service-oriented architecture, Genesis excels across the performance envelope of low-latency, high-throughput and high-scalability, powering mission-critical applications at the world’s leading financial institutions.​

Strategically backed by Bank of America, BNY Mellon and Citi, Genesis Global has offices in London, New York, Miami, São Paulo, Dublin and Bengaluru.

