Highwoods to Release First Quarter 2024 Results Tuesday, April 23rd     

RALEIGH, N.C., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its first quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, April 23rd, after the market closes.



A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, April 24th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.

For US/Canada callers, dial (833) 470-1428 and enter access code 595882. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com under the “Investors” section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website.

