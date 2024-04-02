Colliers Announces Voting Results

TORONTO, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (TSX: CIGI; NASDAQ: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held virtually on April 2, 2024, the ten director nominees listed in Colliers’ management information circular dated February 15, 2024 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of Colliers. Directors have been elected to serve until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.



Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld John (Jack) P. Curtin, Jr. 69,021,706 99.27% 504,062 0.73% Christopher Galvin 69,343,094 99.74% 182,674 0.26% P. Jane Gavan 64,403,512 92.63% 5,122,257 7.37% Stephen J. Harper 69,052,694 99.32% 473,074 0.68% Jay S. Hennick 68,562,555 98.61% 963,214 1.39% Katherine M. Lee 66,279,300 95.33% 3,246,468 4.67% Poonam Puri 67,077,311 96.48% 2,448,457 3.52% Benjamin F. Stein 67,395,052 96.94% 2,130,716 3.06% L. Frederick Sutherland 68,868,717 99.05% 657,051 0.95% Edward Waitzer 69,199,860 99.53% 325,908 0.47%



In addition, shareholders approved: (a) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditor of Colliers for the ensuing year; (b) an amendment to Colliers’ stock option plan to increase the total number of Subordinate Voting Shares reserved for issuance thereunder by 1,500,000; and (c) a non-binding advisory resolution approving Colliers’ approach to executive compensation, in each case as disclosed in the Circular.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, our 19,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 29 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.3 billion and $98 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com , X @Colliers or LinkedIn .

