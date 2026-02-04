Colliers acquires California-based transit engineering and program management firm

TORONTO and PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), announced today that the U.S. division of its Engineering segment (“Colliers Engineering”) has acquired Ramos Consulting Services, Inc. (“Ramos CS”), a California-based provider of program management, construction management, and engineering services for major public transit projects. The addition of Ramos CS enhances Colliers Engineering’s capabilities in one of the most active transit markets in the United States. Under Colliers’ unique partnership model, Ramos CS’ senior leadership team will continue to lead the transit business in California and become significant shareholders in Colliers Engineering. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Ramos CS has become a trusted advisor to public transportation agencies across California. The firm’s 50 professionals have supported more than $20 billion in capital programs spanning transit, transportation, and public works.

“Ramos’ reputation in the California transportation sector is exceptional,” said Kevin L. Haney, PE, President & CEO, Colliers Engineering & Design Ӏ U.S. “Their deep project experience and longstanding relationships will meaningfully strengthen our growing infrastructure capabilities. We are thrilled to welcome their talented team to Colliers.”

“Joining Colliers represents an exciting and strengthened new chapter for our people and our clients,” said Armando Ramos, PE, President & CEO, Ramos CS. “Colliers’ commitment to technical excellence, culture, and client service aligns seamlessly with how we’ve built our business. Together, we will continue to take on larger, more complex projects and offer broader solutions to our clients.”

AEC Advisors, through its registered broker-dealer affiliate AEC Transaction Services LLC, was the exclusive financial advisor to Ramos CS.

