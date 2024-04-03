Lleida.net will invoice 500,000 euros per year with the new contract signed with Redex SAS 

Madrid, April 3rd. Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) has signed a contract with Latin American Redex SAS worth 500,000 euros per year.



Under the terms of the contract, the technology company will provide Redex Group with its notification, signature and e-recruitment services, giving them access to its entire product portfolio.

Redex Group is a Colombian company specialized in integrated logistics and transport solutions, consolidated as a major player in the sector and one of the main partners of Lleida.net in Colombia.

Sisco Sapena, CEO of the company, explained that "Colombia continues to be an important market for Lleida.net, where we will continue to grow and invest in. This contract demonstrates the positive growth and rapid sales recovery we are having in the company."

Lleida.net has been operating in Colombia since 2014 and has a portfolio of more than 200 clients in the country, including Bancolombia, one of the country's leading financial institutions, and Seguros Mundial.

It has accumulated a total of 309 patents in more than 60 countries for its innovations in the field of certified electronic signature, notification and contracting.

Its approach to growth is based on a solid development policy in intellectual property and R&D, as well as a reinforcement of its internationalization policy.

The company, founded in 1995, was first listed on BME Growth in 2015, on the Madrid stock exchange.

It subsequently listed on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018, and on OTC Markets in New York in 2020. Its securities are also traded on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges.





