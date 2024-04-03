Global Cell and Gene Therapy Markets Report 2024-2028 Featuring Main Players - Mallinckrodt, Vericel, Gilead Sciences, Pharmicell, and Bristol-Myers Squibb

Dublin, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.40% from 2023 through 2028.
The scope of this study encompasses an investigation of the cell and gene therapy market. The report analyzes cell and gene therapy market based on therapy type, product, application, and region. The publisher determines the current market status in each segment, examines its impact on future needs, and presents growth forecasts over the next five years.
The increasing focus on developing advanced therapies for different therapeutic areas, and growing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer and rare diseases, are responsible for market growth.
The market has witnessed approval of therapies in 2022 and 2023. Treatments approved in 2022 include Adstiladrin from Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Hemgenix from CSL Behring and UniQure, Roctavian from Biomarin Pharmaceuticals, Elevidys from Sarepta and Roche, and Upstaza from PTC Therapeutics. Vyjuvek from Krystal Biotech and Lyfgenia from Bluebird Bio were approved in 2023. There are more companies which have submitted biologics license applications for their cell and gene therapy products and the approvals are expected in 2024, thus contributing to the growth of the market.
Products such as Kresladi from Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Fidanacogene elaparvovec from Pfizer have submitted the biologics license application (BLA) and are likely to get approval in March and April 2024.
The report also includes the company profiles of the key players with detailed information about their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. The report also provides information on the emerging technologies, and new developments, ESG development and investment outlook.
