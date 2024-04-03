Notified Announces Strategic Sale of Virtual Events and Webinar Business to Brandlive

NEW YORK, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals, today announced the sale of its virtual events and webinar business to Brandlive, the leader in enterprise webinars, events and global town halls.



The decision reflects Notified’s sharpening focus on investor relations and public relations solutions. This allows Notified to invest in innovative technologies, including artificial intelligence, that create more value for clients while positioning itself for future growth opportunities. Notified will retain its IR Event Platform (specifically designed for earnings calls and other investor relations use cases) while further investing in new features that position Notified as the premier IR communications solution on the market.

As part of the deal, Brandlive will manage the Studio webcasting and virtual event platforms and absorb the associated development, client support and account management resources. Brandlive and Notified are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for these virtual events and webinar clients. Clients purchasing Notified’s IR and PR solutions will continue to be supported by their current account teams.

“After careful consideration, it’s clear Brandlive is the best-suited partner to continue servicing our virtual events and webinar clients. Their commitment to creative, TV-style broadcasts mirrors our heritage of premium, customizable streaming services for marketing-led events, webinars and company town halls,” said Nimesh Davé, President of Notified. “This sale reinforces Notified’s commitment to accelerating growth and developing game-changing solutions for our investor relations and public relations clients.”

“It’s 2024 and video is everywhere. It’s hard to imagine video won’t be the primary way marketers engage audiences and leaders communicate with their teams. At Brandlive, our mission is to bring the magic of television to work—through software and teams that add visual creativity and production value,” said Sam Kolbert-Hyle, CEO at Brandlive. “We’re thrilled to welcome Notified’s virtual events and webinar customers and team to the Brandlive family. There won’t be a change to the team that supports you or the products you use and love.”

About Notified

Notified is committed to making it easy for brands to create and share powerful stories with the world. Our suite of world-class, award-winning solutions and our dedicated client service team are relied upon by more than 9,000 global clients, from growing businesses and public companies to some of the world’s most recognizable brands.

Notified’s solutions help businesses effectively share and amplify their stories—to clients, investors, employees and the media. From press release distribution via GlobeNewswire to earnings calls, IR websites, social listening and media engagement tools, Notified has you covered. Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). Notified is headquartered in New York, N.Y.

Learn more at notified.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to our blog.

About Brandlive

Brandlive offers an enterprise software platform and services to support marketing events and town halls that drive elevated engagement using high-quality video — from webinars to customer summits to internal town halls. Brandlive is the platform of choice for many Fortune 500 customers and has supported over 25,000 events reaching over 20 million viewers since 2020. The launch of their approachable video creation tool, Greenroom, landed the company the number one spot on Fast Company magazine's list of the 10 Most Innovative Live Events Companies of 2021. Brandlive is continuing to invest in its customer partnerships with more resources, talent and innovation. Brandlive is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Learn more at brandlive.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be generally identified by the use of words such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “intends,” “will,” “continue,” or similar terminology. These statements reflect only Notified’s and Brandlive’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which the statements were made. Notified and Brandlive undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.



Media Contact Info

Caroline Smith

Caroline.smith@icrinc.com