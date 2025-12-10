The AEO Advantage: How Press Releases Help You Get Cited in AI Answers

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – Meet Your New AEO Ally: The Press Release

AI has put press releases back into the spotlight. Tools like ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity now pull answers straight from credible, structured sources, making releases one of the strongest signals these models rely on.

In other words, a press release isn’t just for PR anymore. It’s now a shared asset for both PR and marketing, helping your brand show up in AI-generated answers, build authority and stay visible.

On December 16th, join MarketingProfs and Notified for a 45-minute session on how both teams can turn the press release into a shared KPI and a stronger AEO strategy.

You’ll learn:

Why large language models (LLMs) rely on press releases as trusted sources

How to optimize press releases so AI reads, understands and cites them

Practical tips to earn citations from AI tools









WHEN: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 2:00pm ET

REGISTRATION: Link

WHO:

Lisa Davis – Vice President of Marketing, Notified

Lisa leads growth marketing at Notified, bringing over two decades of experience in B2B communications and demand generation. She specializes in building scalable marketing programs that drive measurable growth, helping brands strengthen visibility through smarter content, distribution and analytics. Her work focuses on how AI, data and modern PR come together to shape stronger narratives.

Michael J. Lamp – Chief Digital Officer, HUNTER

Michael is a dynamic digital and PR leader with more than 15 years of experience helping brands grow through integrated communications. As Chief Digital Officer at HUNTER, he drives digital strategy, creative and performance across major consumer brands. He has been named to PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 and PRSA-NY’s 15 Under 35, recognized for blending smart storytelling with data-led marketing.

WHY:

AI search and answer engines are rapidly changing how organizations get found, trusted and cited online. This webinar will help PR and marketing teams learn how to use press releases as a strategic AEO tool to strengthen authority, improve discoverability and ensure your brand shows up accurately in this new environment.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.



Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)



Media Contact

Caroline Smith - Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/394afc62-d299-4da9-81a9-9252b4e4562c

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.