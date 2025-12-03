Notified Launches Syndicated Articles

Key Facts (At-a-Glance):

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified today announced Syndicated Articles, a new Content OS workflow capability that builds on the reach of GlobeNewswire press releases to amplify corporate stories across thousands of trusted U.S. news sites and improve how brands appear in AI-generated answers.

Created in partnership with a leading data-driven media company behind the first earned distribution platform, organizations can publish a separate, journalist-style feature for potential syndication across a network of trusted U.S. news sites. Syndicated Articles are promoted organically to readers across media outlets, boosting earned coverage of a brand’s story. Each article will meet newsroom standards for accuracy, transparency, and credibility.

“PR teams work hard to earn coverage, yet even strong stories can fade fast or struggle to break into trusted outlets,” said Erik Carlson, President and CEO at Notified. “Our new feature within the Content OS workflow helps clients take the structured core of a GlobeNewswire press release and extend it with companion editorial content that lives longer, reaches farther and improves how their brand and their story show up in AI-generated answers.”

Syndicated Articles are available to GlobeNewswire clients beginning December 8, 2025, as either a one-time add-on when issuing a press release or as part of an annual subscription package. Beginning Q1, it will be natively built into Notified’s leading PR platform. For teams that need support, Notified also offers optional editorial services to help develop, refine, and optimize the article.

To learn more about Syndicated Articles, click here.



Syndicated Articles by Notified: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Is a Syndicated Article?

A Syndicated Article is a journalist-style news story written by a brand and published across multiple third-party publisher sites. It is separate from a press release and follows a more objective, newsroom-style format.

How Do GlobeNewswire Customers Extend Their News Over This Network?

Notified customers can both publish a press release through GlobeNewswire and add a Syndicated Article (with an additional fee) to reinforce their core narrative. The article is then distributed across a network of trusted U.S. news outlets.

Does Notified Write Syndicated Articles?

With a focus on human-written, authoritative content, communications professionals submit their own journalist-style article, which GlobeNewswire editors review and deliver for potential syndication. However, Notified’s editorial team offers proofreading, editing or even full article development for an additional fee.

Is This the Same as Press Release Distribution?

No. Press releases and Syndicated Articles serve different purposes. A press release is the primary announcement; the Syndicated Article is a separate, bylined story that can expand reach and credibility for relevant stories.

How Much Does a Syndicated Article Cost?

Syndicated Articles delivered to this U.S. media network are available as a transactional add-on when issuing a GlobeNewswire press release or as part of an annual subscription package. Editorial assistance is billed separately.

What Geographic Market Does This Include?

The syndication network is U.S. based. GlobeNewswire customers can also reach UK audiences through a similar service: Syndicated Articles – U.K. Clients who select this option within the platform will have their press releases distributed across a network of 65 regional media websites, prominently labeled as an “ad feature” to drive AI visibility and reader engagement.

Content OS: Powering PR for the Answer Engine Economy

Content OS is Notified’s PR framework that unifies GlobeNewswire press release distribution, amplification, media outreach, monitoring, and analytics, supported by a partnership with Profound. It is built for today’s Answer Engine Economy, where audiences get information directly from AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini as well as traditional media and company-owned channels. In this environment, visibility in AI search drives awareness, demand, and revenue, and Content OS helps brands increase their presence in answer engine responses and citations.

Content OS enables PR professionals today to build fully formed, AI-optimized campaigns from a single press release, streamlining planning, distribution, amplification, and measurement. Capabilities such as Personalized Pitch, Smart Search, GlobeNewswire tagging, Content Streams, the AI Press Release Generator, and a Profound partnership work together to transform press releases into contextual content streams that actively shape how stories are discovered across AI-powered channels.

How Does Content OS Work?

Content OS consists of four distinct steps:



Plan - The press release captures the Core Narrative, the central storyline. Content Streams then turn that story into other formats such as blogs, social posts, fact sheets, media kits and more.



Distribute - GlobeNewswire distributes releases to global media, optimized with tags, metadata and snippets for AI visibility.



Amplify – Our AI-enhanced Media Contacts Database supports Smart Search and Personalized Pitch to connect with the right journalists. Earned coverage strengthens visibility in both media and AI results. Take advantage of editorial-style Syndicated Articles (U.S.) and Syndicated Articles – U.K.



Measure - Analytics show performance across traditional media, online communities, and AI engines. With Profound, Content OS tracks when GlobeNewswire releases are cited in AI answers.





What Are Content Streams?

Content Streams are the channels that extend the client’s Core Narrative into other formats: short-form posts on LinkedIn, Facebook, Bluesky and X/Twitter as well as longer-form pieces like blog posts and editorial articles. They amplify the Core Narrative to the broadest audience by using both owned and partner distribution networks.

What Does Contextual Content Mean?

The word 'contextual' refers to the idea that each Content Stream (channel, form and audience) requires different content (tone, length, style) to match its audience and use case. The more relevant the content shared out, the more likely someone is to act upon it. Content OS will generate unique content for each.





About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.



Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)

