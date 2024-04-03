Black Diamond Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer, today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences. Presentation details with President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., are as follows:



23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference presentation at 8:00am ET on Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Stifel Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum fireside chat at 10:00am ET on Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Boston, Mass.



Webcasts will be available at the start of the presentations on the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. Replays of the presentations will also be available and archived on the site for 90 days.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on the development of MasterKey therapies that address families of oncogenic mutations in clinically validated targets. The Company’s MasterKey therapies are designed to address broad genetically defined patient populations, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to treat CNS disease. The Company is advancing two clinical-stage programs: BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant fourth-generation EGFR MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR mutant NSCLC and GBM, and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant RAF MasterKey inhibitor targeting KRAS, NRAS and BRAF alterations in solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com

Contacts

For Investors:

Mario Corso, Head of Investor Relations, Black Diamond Therapeutics

mcorso@bdtx.com