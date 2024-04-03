Redwood Logistics Partners with Velostics to Revolutionize Dock and Yard Management with Unified Scheduling

CHICAGO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest growing modern fourth-party logistics (4PL) providers in North America, today announced a strategic partnership with Velostics, a logistics Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider specializing in unified scheduling of appointments, dock and yard scheduling and digitizing the gate in/out process for shippers, brokers, freight forwarders and end customers. This collaboration aims to provide shippers with industry-leading 3-way scheduling solution for seamless dock and yard scheduling between carriers, shippers, and consignees, all seamlessly integrated into transportation management solutions (TMS). This powerful partnership between Velostics’ unified scheduling and Redwood’s integration platform enables shippers to minimize IT support internally through easy integration, reduce errors and delays, avoid excessive demurrage costs, and improve operational efficiencies.



"Velostics’ brand promise is to go live in one day with a fully operational system. We were looking for integration partners where customer IT teams do not have to be burdened with another project. Redwood’s ability to ease this integration proved essential in helping deliver on our customer commitments and meet our growth goals," said Gaurav Khandelwal, CEO, Velostics. "Redwood’s modern 4PL approach is a shared vision to revolutionize the industry by orchestrating logistics execution and supply chain technology."

The integration of Velostics' unified scheduling and yard scheduling solutions into any TMS, such as Oracle, MercuryGate, and BlueYonder, marks a pivotal step in streamlining logistics scheduling for carriers, consignees, and shippers, like ORBIS Corporation. ORBIS is a provider of plastic and metal reusable packaging products for a range of industries and ships hundreds of loads daily. ORBIS utilizes RedwoodConnect™ to integrate their TMS across a complex logistics ecosystem including Velostics’ scheduling tools, as well as an ERP solution, demand planning software and more. Through this integration across their entire physical and digital supply chains, ORBIS has reduced its annual transportation spend and increased visibility to upstream demand data, minimizing uncertainty, disruptions, and manual interventions. “This (Velostics) is yet another example of leveraging new and robust technology, along with RedwoodConnect, to help make our overall supply chain hassle free for our customers,” said Mike Heindselman, Senior Director, Global Logistics, ORBIS.

"Simply put, with RedwoodConnect, we make integration easy for our customers. Our modern 4PL strategy provides supply chain solution orchestration, powered by our integration platform, to mix and match various supply chain services, partners and technologies that best meet each customer’s unique needs. This allows for a faster speed to value to the shipper as they orchestrate their entire supply chain,” said Emily Weiser, SVP Modern 4PL Strategy, Redwood.

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model—Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com .

About Velostics

Velostics is a logistics Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company specializing in unified scheduling of appointments, dock and yard scheduling and digitizing the gate in/out process for shippers, brokers, freight forwarders and end customers. Their platform automates communication between carriers and shippers' warehouse and plant systems and logistics teams to schedule, check-in, and load vehicles faster and error-free. Velostics solutions have a proven track record of minimizing manual tasks, errors, delays and demurrage, and increasing operational efficiency and throughput.