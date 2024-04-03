Darwinium Partners with IPinfo, Harnessing Advanced Geolocation and IP Intelligence to Bolster Complex Fraud Detection

SAN FRANCISCO, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darwinium, a leader in next-generation digital security and fraud prevention, today announces a strategic partnership with IPinfo to fight advanced threats on a global scale. Darwinium’s industry-leading continuous customer protection platform is now bolstered by IPinfo’s sophisticated IP address data sets. Access to this critical information supports enhanced user analytics, geolocation data, fraud risk models, and malicious traffic detection, reinforcing Darwinium’s delivery of real-time, holistic customer intelligence across the entire digital estate.



These enhancements are now accessible to Darwinium’s customer base via its Evolution Ecosystem of Partners, which offers advanced intelligence via pre-integrated solutions. As a member of this ecosystem, IPinfo’s accurate, low-latency IP geolocation lookup is available and optimized through its journey orchestration layer.

Today’s ever-evolving landscape of wide-reaching threats requires businesses to have a keen understanding of customer and user behaviors. Data coverage, speed and accuracy are increasingly important to defend against modern cyberattacks and fraud attempts. IP and Geolocation intelligence are critical elements of Darwinium’s Digital DNA, the most advanced understanding of digital users on the market. In collaborating with IPinfo, Darwinium harnesses its ability to provide actionable insights by gathering the most precise and up-to-date proprietary data via IPinfo’s worldwide network of probe servers and multi-step data validation process.

“Cybersecurity threats continue to advance in every aspect of our lives, which is why it’s more important than ever for Darwinium to partner with leaders across the industry to generate the very best intelligence for our customers,” said Jim Seymour, Darwinium’s global head of strategic alliances. “IPinfo has the most comprehensive and advanced IP data set, enabling us with worldwide geolocation intelligence to support all our customer's security needs.”

“IPinfo partners with industry-leading companies, delivering insights to power their most innovative solutions. We are excited to work with Darwinium, a company taking on the most demanding fraud and cybersecurity challenges,” said Ross Lewis, Head of Partnerships and Ecosystem at IPinfo.

About Darwinium

Darwinium's pioneering approach to continuous customer protection takes security and fraud prevention to the edge, removing the operational burden of implementing and maintaining API-based solutions. Darwinium provides complete visibility and control of every digital interaction - across web, apps and APIs - to separate good and bad behavior, in real-time. Businesses can make more accurate, real-time decisions, and take dynamic, tailored remediation that favors the customer and not the fraudster. For more information, visit www.darwinium.com

About IPinfo

IPinfo is the premier Internet data company, providing the industry’s most accurate and reliable IP address data. IPinfo's insights are delivered via download or API and include visibility into geolocation, company IPs, privacy detection, domains, and more. Originally started as a community project in 2013, the IPinfo platform processes terabytes of data to produce custom data sets that allow companies to deanonymize website traffic, prevent fraud, improve threat intelligence, and customize digital experiences. Over 500,000 users, from non-profits to Fortune 500 companies, use IPinfo as a trusted source for security, performance, and fraud detection. Learn more at www.ipinfo.io .

Contact

Sherlyn Rijos-Altman

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

srijos@montner.com