TMSH provides a corporate update for fiscal 2024

CannaKing, whose focus is on producing high-quality products in the medical wellness and health fields, is currently in discussions with a Canadian licensed producer to create its brands in-house for both recreational and medical markets. This move could significantly expand CannaKing's reach and offerings, tapping into both recreational and medical cannabis markets under their banner.

Synergy Health Services, a multidisciplinary Wellness Centre offering evidence-based natural health care is engaging in discussions with various cannabis providers to qualify their patients for medical cannabis as a service. This represents a notable shift in the medical market, with a prominent recreational brand venturing into medical cannabis provisions, potentially widening their client base and service offerings.

The Better Pets brand's approval to sell their products in the Canadian market signifies a significant milestone for the company. It opens up new opportunities for pet owners in Canada to access high-quality products aimed at enhancing their pets' health and well-being. This approval not only validates the quality and safety of Better Pets brand's products but also paves the way for potential expansion and growth within the Canadian pet market. Currently we are negotiating with a major Canadian distributor of pet products to access over 2000 retail locations nationally. This expansion could significantly increase Better Pets brand's visibility and accessibility, tapping into a wide network of retail outlets across Canada.

Ilya Strashun, the CEO of TransGlobal Assets Inc., states: “I am pleased with the strategic moves to diversify and expand TransGlobal's offerings across different sectors, capitalizing on emerging market trends and opportunities. I look forward to closing these existing opportunities in fiscal 2024 and creating additional value for shareholders going forward.”

TransGlobal Assets Inc. is a publicly traded business holdings company that consists of: 1) Better Health Sciences, Inc. is a company that specializes in revolutionizing the health and wellness industries by offering advanced products and services. Their primary focus is on staying at the forefront of the health and wellness sectors, developing cutting-edge technologies and solutions that drive industry growth and positively impact people's lives. 2) Cannascribe Inc., on the other hand, has been operating in the medical cannabis industry since 2014. Their main objective is to assist patients in obtaining their medical licenses to produce and/or obtain medical cannabis from licensed producers (LPs). To provide the best advice and service to their patients/clients, Cannascribe Inc. has built a network across Canada. This network includes partnerships with LPs, equipment suppliers, product specialists, medical/wellness clinics, educational affiliates, as well as political and advocacy groups. 3) Synergy Health Services Inc., is a multidisciplinary Wellness Centre that provides evidence-based natural health care to clients seeking to change or improve their lives. Synergy Health Services Inc., combines traditional medical pain management with chiropractors, yoga, physiotherapy, acupuncture and massage allowing us to care for you as a whole person and not just your individual parts.

