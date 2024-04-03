Devolutions to Spotlight IT Security, Productivity Solutions at Upcoming GISEC Global

DUBAI, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stand P65 – Software developer Devolutions is continuing its commitment to providing secure, cost-effective and easy-to-use IT solutions by actively participating in industry events across the globe. Later this month, at GISEC Global in Dubai, Devolutions will feature its integrated suite of remote connection, privileged access management and password protection solutions to demonstrate how organizations of all sizes can enhance their productivity, operational efficiency, security, visibility, compliance, and governance – without investing in high-cost, complicated solutions.



Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center from April 23-25, the 13th annual GISEC Global is the Middle East and Africa’s largest cybersecurity event, with more than 20,000 attendees from more than 130 countries expected to attend. GISEC Global provides a platform for companies and end users alike to collaborate and learn about the latest trends and solutions to protect against cyber threats. This year marks the first time Devolutions will participate in GISEC Global, a nod to the company’s ever-growing global presence.

Said Maurice Côté, vice president of business solutions at Devolutions, “Cyber threats know no limits on geography – and the Middle East and Africa are no exception. No matter where in the world a company resides, it’s vital for them to protect their information assets. We’re excited to attend GISEC Global to help evangelize the importance of IT security and demonstrate the power and simplicity of our solutions for companies around the world.”

At GISEC Global, Devolutions will spotlight the following:

Remote Desktop Manager (RDM) enables the centralization of all remote connections on a single platform that is securely shared between users and across the entire team. RDM empowers IT departments to drive security, speed and productivity throughout an organization while reducing inefficiency, cost and risk. It supports hundreds of integrated technologies – including multiple protocols and VPNs – along with built-in enterprise-grade password management tools, global and granular-level access controls, and mobile apps to complement desktop clients for Windows and Mac.

Devolutions Server is a self-hosted shared account and credential management solution with an optional privileged access management module. It deploys rapidly, implements easily, and integrates well with the tools IT professionals are currently using. Editions offered include team, enterprise and platinum, as well as a newly enhanced free edition that includes up to 10 free users for smaller organizations.

Devolutions Hub Business is a flexible, cloud-based password management solution for team environments that can ultimately reduce vulnerabilities to data theft. It empowers businesses to simply and securely vault and manage business-user passwords and other sensitive information through a user-friendly web interface, which can be accessed via any browser.

Devolutions Gateway provides secure, remote network access to establish a secure entry point for internal or external segmented networks that require authorized just-in-time access. It complements both Devolutions Hub Business and Devolutions Server.

To schedule a time to meet with Devolutions at GISEC Global, please contact events@devolutions.net. For more information about Devolutions, please visit devolutions.net.

About Devolutions

Established in 2010, Devolutions is a Canadian company located near Montreal, Quebec. With more than 800,000 users in over 140 countries, Devolutions is on a mission to develop innovative software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their remote desktop management, password management, privileged access management, and cybersecurity goals. The company is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. For more information about Devolutions and its solutions, visit devolutions.net, follow the company on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram; like its Facebook page; or subscribe to its YouTube channel.

