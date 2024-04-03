Savage Tooele Railroad Line in Utah Wins Surface Transportation Board Approval

SALT LAKE CITY, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Surface Transportation Board (STB) has granted Savage Tooele Railroad Company (STR) the authority to build and operate approximately 11 miles of rail line in Tooele County, Utah, including the rehabilitation of existing track. The STR rail line will connect to Union Pacific Railroad for tenants of the Lakeview Business Park in Grantsville, Utah, linking supply chains and providing an alternative to truck-only transportation with a more environmentally-friendly option. STR is one of the only new railroads approved in the U.S. this year and one of the first railroads owned and operated by a Utah-headquartered company in the state’s history.

“I want to congratulate Savage Tooele Railroad on the approval of their Tooele Valley rail project by the Surface Transportation Board,” said Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox. “The historic nature of this project, including its positive economic and environmental impacts, will be a tremendous advantage for Utahns and our businesses for generations to come.”

“We’re pleased that federal regulators recognize the transportation and environmental benefits the STR rail line offers for Utah businesses and communities,” said Kirk Aubry, Savage President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a Utah-headquartered company, we appreciate the many state and local leaders, and other stakeholders, who supported this project and look forward to safely and responsibly building and operating this new Utah-based railroad.”

Approval by the STB follows a robust Environmental Assessment conducted by its Office of Environmental Analysis, and is subject to certain environmental mitigations, which STR will incorporate in its design and operations. The STB decision states “there has been a thorough environmental and historic review in this case” and concludes that “the Line will facilitate the diversion of traffic from truck to rail, thereby increasing overall energy efficiency and reducing emissions from trucks.” The decision notes the rail line would provide “greater mode optionality for business park tenants, lower total emissions due to fewer truck movements, reduced overall truck traffic, and improved road longevity due to less wear and tear from trucks.”

About Savage

Established in 1946, Savage is a privately held, global provider of supply chain infrastructure and solutions, with more than 4,000 Team Members across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. We strive to always Do the Right Thing, Find a Better Way and Make a Difference. Our Customers and Partners count on us to safely and sustainably move and manage what is essential to their business so they can Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet. www.savageco.com

Attachment