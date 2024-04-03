Greif Named 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner

DELAWARE, Ohio, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, is proud to announce the Company has been recognized with the 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) for building a culture around the prioritization of engagement of our colleagues.



“As a multi-national manufacturing company, we are extremely honored to be recognized by Gallup as a highly engaged workforce with a performance-oriented culture,” said Ole Rosgaard, President and CEO of Greif. “I want to thank our colleagues and leaders around the world for their action-bias in creating a culture that emphasizes safety, inclusion, respect and empowerment.”

“Congratulations to the 60 organizations that have redefined what it means to be a great place to work. Your commitment to creating environments where employees are listened to, valued, and positioned to use their strengths every day is what sets you apart. Thank you for setting a new global standard in what it means to be a thriving workplace,” said Jon Clifton, Gallup Chief Executive Officer.

“We are thrilled to receive this distinctive recognition from Gallup,” said Bala V. Sathyanarayanan, Greif's Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “Colleague engagement is a foundational pillar of our company culture. It significantly enriches job fulfillment among colleagues, contributes to the organization's overall success, and enhances our customer’s success.”

For more on Greif and its commitment to providing a safe and healthy work environment as an integral part of the company’s culture and Build to Last Strategy, visit www.greif.com/greif-in-the-community/.

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of over 14,000 colleagues spread across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Contact:

TJ Struhs

Director, Corporate Communications

207-956-2304 / tj.struhs@greif.com