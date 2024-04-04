Fobi AI Partners With A Leading Theme Park Ticketing Provider To Deliver Up To 1 Million Digital Tickets

Fobi to support the next evolution of theme park experiences by introducing seamless digital ticketing and exclusive pass bundles. These new features aim to provide attendees with enhanced convenience and value.



VANCOUVER, BC, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with a leading provider of ticketing sales and advertising services in the United States. Through this new paid partnership opportunity, Fobi will create up to 1 million digital tickets which will be sold across its partner's various online and retail channels. This partnership aims to revolutionize the theme park industry by offering a digital and personalized concierge experience for theme park guests.

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI states: “We are thrilled to embark on this new journey in efforts to help transform and shape the guest experience for theme park operators. With theme parks offering a variety of ticket tiers, such as single-day, multi-day, park-to-park, VIP, and front-of-line access, our pass bundling technology will not only drastically streamline the ticketing process but also allow operators and attendees to consolidate their various offerings. This includes adding various add-ons to their mobile wallet tickets, such as pre-purchased goods like gift cards, food and beverage purchases, merchandise, and meet-and-greet opportunities, to name a few.”

Our wallet pass technology empowers organizers to deliver personalized updates directly to attendees' mobile phone lock screens. This functionality opens up valuable communication opportunities for operators, including weather updates, security notifications, daily park schedules, promotional offers, and post-visit communications. By gathering data on attendee preferences and soliciting consumer reviews, operators can identify areas for improvement and enhance the overall visitor experience.

Attendees can now conveniently add their tickets to their Apple or Google Wallets with just one tap. This easy-to-use feature simplifies the ticket purchase and usage process, while seamlessly integrating with any mobile device through our SmartScan software. As a result, operators can efficiently scan attendees' passes upon arrival, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free entry experience.

With the addition of pass bundling, theme park operators can now seamlessly incorporate a comprehensive new feature set and a paid media channel. This not only unlocks valuable guest data but also establishes a fresh avenue for enhancing guest monetization strategies. This innovative feature sets a new standard of personalized, accessible, and convenient experiences, distinguishing it as a standout feature among standard theme park operating systems.

Fobi’s collaboration with the industry-leading ticketing provider will redefine the ticketing and theme park experience for operators and attendees alike.

About Fobi AI

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences, and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc E: ir@fobi.ai LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

