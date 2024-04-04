Declaration of voting rights - Valneva SE, March 2024

VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
March 31, 2024
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Declaration date: April 4, 2024
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
139,276,901
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
|159,384,197
|
Double voting rights granted on 149,147 ordinary shares
Definitive attribution of 364,759 free ordinary shares
|Between March 1 & March 25, 2024
March 18, 2024
|159,259,875
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
