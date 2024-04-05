AUTODESK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Autodesk, Inc. on Behalf of Autodesk Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Autodesk, Inc. (“Autodesk” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ADSK) on behalf of Autodesk stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Autodesk has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On April 1, 2024, Autodesk filed a Notification of Late Filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company announced that it had launched “an internal investigation with the assistance of outside counsel and advisors” concerning its free cash flow and non-GAAP operating margins.

On this news, the price of Autodesk shares declined by $10.73 per share, or approximately 4.14%, from $259.44 per share on April 1, 2024 to close at $248.71 on April 2, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Autodesk shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: