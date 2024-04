Elanders announces date for the report on the first quarter 2024 and conference call

Elanders will issue its report on the first quarter 2024 on Friday 19 April, 2024, at 10:00 CET, followed by a conference call at 15:00 CET, hosted by Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, and Åsa Vilsson Acting CFO.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call.

To join, register your details using the registration link below. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing dial in number(s) and PINs.

Register for the conference call here.

Agenda

14:50 Conference number is opened

15:00 Presentation of quarterly results

15:20 Q&A

16:00 End of the conference

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

https://www.elanders.com/presentations

For further questions, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Åsa Vilsson, Acting CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment