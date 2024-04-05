Genius Group launches AI Avatar Toolkit for Global Faculty to build their own AI Tutors

SINGAPORE, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered education group, announced today the launch of its artificial intelligence (“AI”) Avatar Toolkit on its Edtech platform, GeniusU, enabling its global faculty of 15,000 education partners to build their own AI tutors and learning assistants to provide personalized, guided learning to their students.



Following the successful launch of Genius Group’s AI Avatar Tutor Team, “Student AI”, and AI Avatar C-Suite “Genius Team AI” to its 5.4 million entrepreneur students on its Edtech platform, GeniusU, the Company is now providing all of its partners with the same AI-driven avatar-building tools.

Partners can create avatars with specific characteristics to work together in teams, model them on famous characters or create AI replicas of themselves with their own likeness, conversational style and specific expertise. For example, a bestselling author can tailor an AI replica that has full knowledge of their books, blogs and content, and provides personalized advice to each student based on this knowledge.

Genius Group’s CEO, Roger Hamilton, said “Before AI, educators have always had to balance how much personalized time they can give to every student. Now, with their own team of AI avatars, educators on our platform can scale one-to-one guidance globally with no limit to how many students are receiving personalized guidance at the same time. Our AI avatars can speak all the major languages, keep track of each student’s learning progress and preferences, and give feedback to educators on how to improve from the data they collect from students.”

“We are integrating our AI Avatar Toolkit directly into our AI-driven Partner Portal on GeniusU, which gives our education partners tools to build their own global classrooms, and we are excited to be following this with the launch of our Enterprise Portal solution. This will give companies the ability to equip all of their employees with their own AI Avatar teams and training tools to grow their productivity.”

Together with the AI Avatar Toolkit launch, GeniusU is hosting a twelve day ‘AI Avatar Microschool’, from 8 April to 19 April 2024, to guide partners, educators and business owners through the process of tailor-making their AI Avatars, together with integrating the AI Avatars into their business for functions ranging from education to customer service and content creation.

Held virtually, with partners attending from around the world, the AI Avatar Microschool will cover the following key areas:

Week One: AI Integration Blueprint

Develop AI Avatar Strategies:

Learn to craft strategies that effectively utilize AI Avatars for education, customer service and engagement, ensuring a more interactive and personalized user experience.





Content Personalization with AI Avatars:

Master the use of AI Avatars in content creation, enabling personalized and context-aware interactions across various digital platforms.

Master the use of AI Avatars in content creation, enabling personalized and context-aware interactions across various digital platforms.





Optimize User Experience with Avatars:

Discover how to use AI Avatars to analyze and understand user behavior, preferences, and feedback, leading to a more intuitive and user-centric business approach.

Discover how to use AI Avatars to analyze and understand user behavior, preferences, and feedback, leading to a more intuitive and user-centric business approach.





Implement AI Avatars in Marketing:

Explore innovative ways to incorporate AI Avatars into your marketing campaigns, enhancing customer interaction and engagement through personalized avatar-led experiences.

Explore innovative ways to incorporate AI Avatars into your marketing campaigns, enhancing customer interaction and engagement through personalized avatar-led experiences.



Week Two: Advance A.I. Avatar Marketing Techniquessss

AI Avatar-Driven Analytics:

Gain insights into how AI Avatars can collect and analyze data to provide deep customer and student insights and inform business strategies.





Interactive Avatar Campaigns:

Learn to design and execute marketing campaigns that utilize AI Avatars for interactive storytelling, product demonstrations, and customer Q&A sessions.

Learn to design and execute marketing campaigns that utilize AI Avatars for interactive storytelling, product demonstrations, and customer Q&A sessions.





Enhance Engagement through Avatar Interaction:

Understand the techniques for designing AI Avatars that can lead engaging courses, conversations, provide support, and offer personalized recommendations to users.

Understand the techniques for designing AI Avatars that can lead engaging courses, conversations, provide support, and offer personalized recommendations to users.





Evaluate and Optimize Avatar Performance:

Master the skills to assess the effectiveness of AI Avatar interactions and optimize their performance for better customer engagement and business outcomes.

Master the skills to assess the effectiveness of AI Avatar interactions and optimize their performance for better customer engagement and business outcomes.



The AI Avatar Microschool is available to attend at https://live.geniusu.com/ai/avatar/

Genius Group’s free trial of its AI Avatars is available at https://studentai.app and https://geniusteam.ai/

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a AI-powered education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has a group user base of 5.4 million users in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100.

For more information, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/

