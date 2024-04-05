Hofseth Biocare ASA: DISCLOSURE OF LARGE SHAREHOLDING

Today, 5 April 2024, funds managed by Bonafide (Bonafide Global Fish Fund, Bonafide Best Catches I, HBC I, and HBC II) have purchased approx. 7.1 million shares in Hofseth BioCare ASA (“HBC”), resulting in a total shareholding above 20% of the total voting shares outstanding in HBC.

Bonafide funds controls a total of 79,614,756 A-shares in Hofseth BioCare ASA corresponding to approx. 20.15% of total outstanding A-shares and approx. 19.37% of total shares in HBC.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.