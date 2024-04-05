Gray Announces Paydown of Debt

Atlanta, Georgia, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that it has completed a series of debt principal payments totaling $53.75 million.



These payments were comprised of a required principal payment of $3.75 million on March 29, 2024, under its Term Loan D (due 2028), a voluntary prepayment of the three remaining 2024 required quarterly principal payments totaling $11.25 million on April 1, 2024, under its Term Loan D (due 2028), and a voluntary principal payment of $38.75 million on April 1, 2024, under Gray’s Term Loan E (due 2026).

The Company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2024 have not yet been completed, and that process is ongoing. The Company expects to report its financial results for the first quarter in early May.

About Gray: