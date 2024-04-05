Availability of the 2023 Universal Registration Document, including the Annual Financial Report

Press Release







Paris – April 5, 2024 – EUROAPI announces the publication of its 2023 Universal Registration Document, filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 5, 2024.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

The annual financial report;

The Board of Directors’ corporate governance report;

The information about social, environmental, and societal responsibility (including the extra-financial performance declaration);

The statutory auditors reports, including the special report on the regulated agreements;

The disclosures relating to statutory auditors’ fees; and

The description of the share buy-back program.

This document is available on EUROAPI’s website: https://www.euroapi.com/en/investors/regulatory-information/financial-reports and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). The document is made available to the public under the conditions provided by the regulations in force.

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers’ and patients’ needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,650 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites, all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris; ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

