Chief Commercial Officer to leave HMS Networks

The Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Hans Larsson, has today decided to leave HMS Networks for new challenges outside the company.

“Hans Larsson started as our CCO at HMS in 2017. He has been a valued member of the Corporate Management Team and played a central role in building and expanding a highly successful commercial organization. I want to thank Hans for his great contributions to the development of HMS during this period and wish him all the best for the future,” says Staffan Dahlström, President and CEO.

Hans Larsson will stay with HMS until June 20.

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 (0)35 17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 (0)35 710 6983

