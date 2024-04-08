Clermont-Ferrand, April 08, 2024

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Michelin filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 5, 2024. It is freely available to the public under the conditions set out in the applicable regulations and can be consulted/downloaded at the Company’s website, www.michelin.com and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

The Universal Registration Document contains:

The 2023 Annual Financial Report;

The Report of the Supervisory Board on Corporate Governance, covering the components of corporate officer compensation submitted to shareholders at the Annual Meeting to be held on May 17, 2024;

The Non-Financial Information Statement;

The Duty of Care Plan;

The Statutory Auditors’ reports on decisions submitted to shareholders at the Annual Meeting to be held on May 17, 2024, as well as their fees;

The description of the share buyback program;

Information on the Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held on May 17, 2024.





Financial Agenda:

Quarterly information for the three months ending March 31, 2024: Wednesday, April 24, 2024 after close of trading

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 after close of trading Annual Shareholders Meeting: Friday, May 17, 2024

Friday, May 17, 2024 Ex-dividend date: Wednesday, May 22, 2024

Wednesday, May 22, 2024 Payment date: Friday, May 24, 2024

Friday, May 24, 2024 Capital Markets Day : Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 Results for the six months ending June 30, 2023: Wednesday, July 24, 2024 after close

of trading

Financial information for the nine months ending September 30, 2024: Tuesday, October 23, 2024 after close of trading





