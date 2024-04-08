Rush Street Interactive Appoints Brian Sapp as Chief Marketing Officer

CHICAGO, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States and the rest of the Americas, today announced the appointment of Brian Sapp to the newly-created role of Chief Marketing Officer.



In his role as CMO, Brian brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in leading data-driven marketing and live operations within the mobile industry and joins the Company's executive leadership team reporting directly to Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer.

"As we continue to grow and expand across the Americas, a marketing leader with Brian’s unique blend of gaming and mobile experience, strategic insight, and creativity will be additive to the team as we shape the future of our brand and continue to innovate our customer first experience,” said Richard Schwartz. “We are thrilled to welcome him aboard to lead our marketing strategy, team, and operations.” As RSI’s growth continues to accelerate, Mattias Stetz, the company’s Chief Operations Officer who previously led the marketing team, has deepened his focus on scaling operations and increasing Latin American growth.



Upon his appointment, Brian expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to join Rush Street Interactive at a time when the company has such strong momentum. RSI’s customer first focus really resonated with me as a marketer who understands what it takes to succeed in a competitive mobile landscape. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to drive forward our marketing initiatives during RSI’s next phase of growth and deliver exceptional experiences to our customers."

Prior to joining Rush Street Interactive, Brian served on the Executive Team at Rec Room, overseeing several functions, including media buying, product marketing, creative, social, and first-party revenue, where he played a pivotal role in driving the company's growth strategies and user base to new heights. Before his tenure at Rec Room, Brian held the position of Senior Vice President of User Acquisition & Ads at Jam City, overseeing the successful marketing campaigns for a diverse portfolio of casual and social mobile games.

With a career spanning nearly two decades, Brian also served as the Director of Digital Publishing at WB Games, where he managed all aspects of user acquisition, analytics, and monetization for WB's mobile gaming portfolio. He began his journey in the mobile industry at Tapjoy, where he served as Director of Developer Partnerships, playing a key role in strategic partnerships, developer relations, and app distribution and monetization.

Brian's appointment underscores Rush Street Interactive's commitment to innovation and strategic growth in the rapidly evolving online gaming landscape. His extensive experience and proven leadership will undoubtedly propel Rush Street Interactive to new heights of success as new markets come online and existing markets continue to mature.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Delaware, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Maryland, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2023 EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year, the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about Mr. Sapp’s contributions to RSI and its business and the anticipated benefits of Mr. Sapp’s employment with RSI. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

