Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers to help Med Europe Terminal improve environmental performance

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed an agreement with Med Europe Terminal to supply six Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers. The large order was booked in Cargotec's Q1 2024 order intake. The machines are scheduled to be delivered during Q4 of 2024.



The terminal, which is located in the Port of Marseille on France’s south coast, already operates a fleet of Kalmar diesel-electric straddle carriers. The new hybrid straddle carriers are part of a fleet renewal programme aimed at improving the terminal’s environmental performance.



Sylvain Pelligrini, Technical, Procurement, IT & Claims Director, Med Europe Terminal: "We are constantly striving to improve our environmental performance, and Kalmar’s proven hybrid solution will help us take big steps forward in this area. We are looking forward to welcoming the new hybrid straddle carriers to our fleet at the end of the year and to continuing our long-standing partnership with Kalmar.”



Herve Helluin, Service Operations Manager, Kalmar: "We are delighted to support Med Europe Terminal as they move towards more eco-efficient operations. Our proven hybrid solution, which can cut fuel consumption by up to 40% compared to equivalent diesel-powered machines, continues to be an extremely popular choice among leading terminal operators around the world.”





