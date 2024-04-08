Treatment.com AI welcomes the Federal Government's announcement of a plan to fund $2.4 billion in its upcoming budget towards Artificial Intelligence (AI) Adoption

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (the “Company” or “Treatment”) welcomes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement on 7th April, 2024, that the federal government plans to fund $2.4 billion in its upcoming budget towards build capacity in Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption.



The federal government’s announcement indicates an imminent consultation with industry on a new AI Compute Access Fund and an accompanying strategy to expand the sector in Canada.

Prime Minister Trudeau said "We want to help companies adopt AI in a way that will have positive impacts for everyone," and indicated that $200 million of the proposed funding will specifically go toward boosting the adoption of AI in sectors like agriculture, clean technology, and health care.

As a Canadian company utilizing AI to positively disrupt the healthcare sector, Treatment welcomes this announcement. The AI healthcare market, valued at $11 billion in 2021, is projected to be worth $187 billion in 2030. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally and utilizing proprietary algorithms, Treatment has created the most comprehensive and integrated online medical library powered by AI - Global Library of Medicine

(GLM). The GLM provides the highest level of qualified clinical and support to all healthcare professionals, ensuring enhanced diagnostic accuracy and transparency in every step of support provided. To underscore the accuracy of our platform, we recently announced that our AI software passed a medical clinical exam, exceeding 92% success rate Treatment AI Passes Medical School Clinical Exam with 92% Success Rate - Treatment.com AI )

Further, with the challenges facing our healthcare systems today (such as burnout and staff shortages) and for healthcare professionals especially, the GLM can help mitigate many of today's menial tasks such as history taking, chart notes, billing and ensure they are spending quality time with patients who need to be seen. In turn, this will have a positive impact on costs and cost allocation for our Healthcare organizations and governing bodies.

Dr, Essam Hamza, CEO Treatment.com AI comments: “Globally and here in Canada, our healthcare systems are crying out for evolution and AI has a significant opportunity to positively disrupt healthcare vs most other industries.Therefore, this announcement by the federal government comes at an opportune time. The future of healthcare delivery is going to look completely different than what it looks like today, through increased utilization of credible and pertinent AI solutions like what we’ve created at Treatment.com AI. We look forward to participating in imminent discussions with the federal government.”

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI to positively disrupt the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. Over the past 7+ years and with the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment.com AI has built the world’s most intelligent, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). Providing the highest qualified clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals, the GLM delivers >92%+ accuracy on first diagnosis as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), x-rays and billing codes. The platform’s quality and transparency are unrivaled, as the GLM provides an explanation of every step and likelihood associated with every symptom. Treatment.com AI also focuses on the next generation of healthcare professionals supporting Medical and Nursing schools, who utilize the GLM to help enhance future clinical skills of their students. Treatment.com AI is focused on using AI for good and utilizing its GLM platform to bring the possibility of health equity and inclusion for disenfranchised communities.

