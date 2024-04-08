TRUGOLF RELEASES GROUNDBREAKING E6 APEX RANGE TRAINING SOFTWARE AND SIGNS JOE HALLETT, PGA COACH OF THE YEAR

SALT LAKE CITY, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings, Inc.(Nasdaq: TRUG) ("TruGolf”), among the leading sellers and distributors of golf simulator software and hardware, today announced the launch of the first phase of TruGolf’s revolutionary new simulator software product, E6 APEX . Released March 28, 2024, this first phase features stunning graphic fidelity and delivers a robust training experience that augments the popular E6 CONNECT.



“TruGolf is setting the new standard for modern golf with E6 APEX’s jaw-dropping cinematic visuals, and customizable environments,” said TruGolf Vice President of Marketing, Mason Jones. “Additionally, E6 APEX’s innovative and gamified improvement platform offers incredible tools to enhance your golf game, allowing users of all skill levels to analyze and quantify every shot, making it easy to play better, smarter golf.”

The E6 APEX Improvement Suite features new and dynamic weather, lighting, and environmental effects that drive a realistic and immersive golf experience. TruGolf’s recently released simulator software includes a robust practice suite with 9 Practice Areas and countless options for driving, chipping, and putting to challenge golfers of all skill levels to improve their game. The E6 APEX Improvement Suite also releases with a powerful new Bag Mapping module that enables golfers to explore their performance and track improvement for every club in their bag with Dispersion Groupings, Gapping Charts, and Shot Accuracy graphs. The combination of these training and data visualization tools will empower even the top PGA-certified instructors to expand the scope of drills for their students, including 2024 PGA of America Teacher & Coach of the Year Joe Hallett , a new E6 Ambassador, and famed golf instructor Martin Chuck , who was recently recognized as one of the “50 Best Teachers in America” by Golf Digest.

Hallett and Chuck have teamed up with TruGolf to create brand-new content specifically designed for TruGolf simulation software that will be incorporated into E6 APEX in the near future. "I'm excited about this new partnership and the opportunity to build some new and innovative digital training tools. These tools will improve the core skills that a player can transfer directly to the golf course,” said Joe Hallett. “I look forward to unlocking the new E6 APEX Improvement Suite with so many driving, chipping, and putting options to work on with my students.”

E6 APEX Improvement Suite players will benefit from easy-to-use comparative data tools, so they can optimize every practice session and collect all the information needed to play smarter golf. From tracking average distances and shot dispersion patterns, to customizable practice scenarios, the E6 APEX Improvement Suite is a comprehensive tool designed to make golf easy. Now, E6 users have professional grade tools to visualize, quantify, and analyze their game - turning every swing into an insight.

"I am impressed with the advancements in E6 APEX by TruGolf. The graphics have been elevated, it offers great game improvement tools, and overall, it's a significant enhancement," remarked Jay Lasco of Golf Simulator Videos . "The variety of the range content and the tools are great for golfers looking to work on their game.”

In 2022, TruGolf introduced APOGEE , the company’s newest camera-based golf launch monitor designed and built in the U.S. Loaded with advanced user experience features, APOGEE is the easiest launch monitor to use. With no need for specialty balls or marked clubs, it measures ball speed, back spin, side spin, vertical launch angle, horizontal launch direction, club head speed, club face angle, and club path. Additionally, APOGEE’s Voice Assistant allows users to easily control the golf simulator. Users can ask APOGEE to give a flyby of the hole, aim left or right, and even change clubs for unmatched convenience.

About TruGolf Simulators

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. We build products that capture the spirit of golf. Our mission is to help grow the game by making it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because we believe Golf is for Everyone.

Our team has built award-winning video games (“ Links ”), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT, the brand’s industry-leading software. Since TruGolf’s beginning, we have continued to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

In addition to offering a variety of custom, professional, and portable golf simulators, TruGolf’s latest launch monitor, APOGEE, is the most accurate and easiest to use launch monitor available. Features include its unique APOGEE Voice Assistant, a Voice Command System that allows users to navigate their E6 CONNECT gameplay within rounds and practice sessions; Laser Launchpad, a laser indicator that shows users where to place the ball and when the system is ready to record a swing; and the Point-of-Impact (POI) slow-motion replay video.

