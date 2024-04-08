Melco Announces Extension of Maturity Date of Revolving Credit Facilities

MACAU, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today announces that the maturity date of its HK$14.85 billion (equivalent to US$1.92 billion) revolving credit facility (the “2020 Credit Facilities”) has been extended from April 29, 2025 to April 29, 2027.



The 2020 Credit Facilities were originally established pursuant to a senior facilities agreement dated April 29, 2020, entered into between, among others, MCO Nominee One Limited (“MCO Nominee One”), a subsidiary of Melco, as borrower, and Bank of China Limited, Macau Branch as agent, and was amended and restated pursuant to an amendment and restatement agreement dated June 29, 2023, to include the term Secured Overnight Financing Rate as a benchmark rate for loans denominated in U.S. dollars (collectively, the “2020 Facility Agreement”).

The extension was made pursuant to a second amended and restated facility agreement dated April 8, 2024 (the “2024 Amendment and Restatement Agreement”). Key terms such as facility size, pricing and financial covenants remain unchanged.

In connection with the 2024 Amendment and Restatement Agreement, MCO Nominee One agreed to pay a customary fee to the consenting lenders.

