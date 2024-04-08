MiNK Therapeutics Announces Promising Preclinical Activity of MiNK-215 Against Colorectal Cancer Liver Metastases at AACR

MiNK-215 eliminated MSS colorectal cancer liver metastases in human organoid models



MiNK-215 exhibits potent anti-tumor activity through multiple mechanisms including immune activation



NEW YORK, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced the presentation of data from MiNK-215, an investigational IL-15 armored fibroblast activation protein (FAP) targeting CAR-iNKT cell therapy, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Meeting in San Diego, CA.

“MiNK-215 represents a novel cellular therapeutic to overcome the limitations of immune checkpoint blockade therapy. The data presented at AACR demonstrate MiNK-215's potential to effectively combat colorectal liver metastases, offering hope for patients who have exhausted conventional treatment options,” said Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and Chief Executive Officer at MiNK. “Furthermore, these results accentuate MiNK-215's versatility and synergistic potential when paired with immunotherapies such as Agenus’ botensilimab and balstilimab. This collaboration holds promise in bolstering the anti-tumor response, particularly in the formidable realm of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer."

Liver mets have limited the efficacy of immunotherapy in patients with mismatch repair proficient/microsatellite-stable (pMMR/MSS) colorectal cancer (CRC). MiNK's innovative iNKT cell therapy, MiNK-215, has shown the ability to remodel the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment within the liver. Human organoid models of CRC with liver metastases revealed that MiNK-215 exhibits potent anti-tumor activity through multiple mechanisms that include:

Tumor stroma remodeling : MiNK-215 effectively remodels the tumor stroma, the supportive tissue surrounding the tumor to create a more favorable environment for immune cell infiltration and activity.

: MiNK-215 effectively remodels the tumor stroma, the supportive tissue surrounding the tumor to create a more favorable environment for immune cell infiltration and activity. Immune activation : By reprogramming the tumor microenvironment (TME), MiNK-215 reduces the presence of immune-suppressive FAP expressing stellate cells and CXCL-12 expressing cells.

: By reprogramming the tumor microenvironment (TME), MiNK-215 reduces the presence of immune-suppressive FAP expressing stellate cells and CXCL-12 expressing cells. Enhanced tumor killing: MiNK-215 recruits tumor-reactive T cells, pivotal in mounting an effective immune response against the tumor, ultimately leading to enhanced tumor eradication.



Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: MiNK-215, an IL-15 armored FAP-targeting CAR iNKT cell therapy, effectively treats human organoid models of treatment-refractory MSS colorectal cancer (CRC) liver metastases

Abstract Number: 1331

Presenting Author: Shanmugarajan Krishnan

Session: CAR-NK, NK Engagers, and NK Modulators

Presentation Session Date and Time: Monday April 8, 2024, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PST

Data presented at the conference is available to view in the publications section of the MiNK website https://minktherapeutics.com/publications/.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/ or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the therapeutic and curative potential of MiNK-215, including the mechanism of action, potency and safety, interim or top-line data, including statements regarding preclinical data, the anticipated benefits of MiNK-215 and clinical development plans and timelines. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the factors described under the Risk Factors section of the most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and the S-1 Registration Statement filed with the SEC. MiNK cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MiNK undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor Contact

917-362-1370

investor@minktherapeutics.com

Media Contact

781-674-4428

communications@minktherapeutics.com