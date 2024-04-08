Declaration of transactions in own shares n 2024/05

Regulated information

Paris, 8 April 2024

DISCLOSURE N° 2024/05

OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: From April 2 to April 5, 2024

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer identifier Code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price (in euros) Market

(MIC) 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 2-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 13,000 27.9098 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 2-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 7,000 27.6382 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 3-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 20,000 27.2884 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 3-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 5,000 27.3016 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 4-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 15,205 27.3817 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 4-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 9,664 27.3752 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 19,613 26.9105 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 18,000 26.8938 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 5-Apr-24 NL0015001W49 2,400 26.9085 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.

