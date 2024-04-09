NORBIT ASA - Annual Report for 2023

Trondheim, 9 April 2024: NORBIT today announces that it has published its Annual Report for 2023, which also includes the Sustainability Report and the Corporate Governance Report, which the board of directors approved on 8 April 2024.

"2023 was another record year for NORBIT, in which we were able to reach our 2024 targets one year early. As we continue to grow, we accumulate references and develop skills that qualifies us to take on larger opportunities going forward. The announcement of our targets for 2027 marks a new chapter in NORBIT's story. Setting new goals and working hard to reach them is what drives us. We are well positioned to benefit from mega-trends such as the blue economy, digitalisation and increased demand for more technology "Made in Norway and Europe”, says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 500 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

