LVT Unveils Immix Integration and New Cameras to Bolster Intelligent Physical Security Ecosystem

LAS VEGAS, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (ISC West, Booth #11099 and L21), April 9, 2024— LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.) , the leader of customizable mobile surveillance solutions, today announced its integration with Immix and two new cameras that further empower security leaders to monitor and protect a range of environments. More than 94% of Fortune 100 retailers use LVT’s advanced mobile surveillance units and security solutions. Other companies use LVT on roads and highways, railway yards, construction sites, airports, hospitals, public and private housing, and other environments.

Immix offers an intuitive and easy-to-use software integration platform for managing and responding to security events. Through its integration with LVT, Immix users can now seamlessly access their LVT cameras alongside other security products for full network control, including LVT alert delivery and management, light toggling, and the ability to play prerecorded sounds.

“Immix prides itself on offering our customers choices in what types of solutions they can monitor and, thus, what services they can deliver to their clients. By integrating with LVT’s solar-powered mobile surveillance units, Immix customers have even more flexibility in building the optimal security system for their needs,” said Chris Brown, Immix CEO.

In addition to its Immix integration, LVT added two new camera options:

Long range fixed thermal cameras, which track movement at least 1,200 feet away in complete darkness. This nearly triples the range of the existing thermal cameras, allowing security teams to monitor long fence lines and perimeters with fewer surveillance units. This camera is NDAA compliant.

which track movement at least 1,200 feet away in complete darkness. This nearly triples the range of the existing thermal cameras, allowing security teams to monitor long fence lines and perimeters with fewer surveillance units. This camera is NDAA compliant. Infrared/analytic fisheye cameras, which provide a 360-degree field of view for superb situational awareness. The cameras provide deep learning analytics and are especially effective in parking lots, property management, and critical infrastructure environments.

“Mobile surveillance solutions provide business and security leaders with incredible power to deter bad actors and quickly gather evidence to successfully catch them after an incident. With AI-driven analytics, leaders can even predict potential incidents and proactively mitigate their risks,” said Steve Lindsey, LVT CTO. “Our new Immix integration allows organizations to bring LVT mobile surveillance units into their existing security response ecosystems while maintaining the intelligence, reliability, automated deterrence, security, and command and control LVT is known for.”

Visit LVT at ISC West Booth #11099 and L21, and learn more about its intelligent safety and security solutions at www.lvt.com.

About LVT

LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.) is a leading provider of cloud-based video surveillance and analytics, offering solar-powered mobile surveillance units. The company provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solution for remote live video, bringing safety, surveillance, and analytics to companies across industries and government organizations. LVT was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. For more information, visit www.lvt.com .

Contact:

Matthew Deighton

Sr. Communications Manager

media@lvt.com