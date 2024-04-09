A Visionary Alliance: Star Robotics and Guident Redefine Possibilities with Strategic Partnership

Boca Raton, FL, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guident Corp, a leading Autonomous Vehicle (AV) teleoperation monitoring company announced today a Strategic Partnership agreement with Star Robotics, a leading Spanish-based company, that is revolutionizing the robotics industry with its visionary approach to offering robotic products and services tailored for operation in real human environments.

Star Robotics Autonomous Security robot with the Remote Monitor and Control Center in the background.



Photo courtesy of Guident Ltd.



Driven by a commitment to innovation, Star Robotics harnesses in-house developed modular technologies across mechanics, electronics, autonomous navigation, cloud, and artificial intelligence. Star Robotics “Watchbot" carry out surveillance and industrial inspection tasks. These state-of-the-art advancements enable the company to craft bespoke solutions precisely tailored to address the unique requirements of diverse markets.

The Strategic Partnership aims to integrate Guident’s industry-leading AV remote monitoring, control, assistance, and support services with Star Robotics autonomous navigation, cloud, and artificial intelligence solutions. Both companies’ mission is to create collaborative, robust, and competitively priced solutions, ensuring cost-effectiveness from inception.

The culmination of those efforts will be showcased at the Guident Headquarters Inauguration event on April 18, 2024, in Boca Raton, Florida. This event will unveil the fully integrated solution, demonstrating the seamless fusion of Guident's Remote Monitor and Control Center (RMCC) solution with the Star Robotics autonomous security surveillance robot.

Harald Braun, Executive Chairman and CEO at Guident, stated, "Since establishing our strategic partnership, we have been delighted to collaborate with the Star Robotics team on several projects. With their relentless focus on pushing the boundaries of possibility, Star Robotics is poised to transform the way industries harness the power of robotics to drive efficiency, productivity, and success.”

"We are thrilled to join forces with Guident, a leader in Autonomous Vehicle (AV) teleoperation monitoring industry, to introduce a security surveillance robot equipped with human-in-the-loop capabilities. This groundbreaking collaboration marks a pivotal moment in advancing safety and innovation in autonomous technology. We couldn't be more excited to pioneer this revolutionary solution, setting a new standard for the industry." - Yamila Feccia, Chief Commercial Officer at Star Robotics.



About Guident

Guident commercializes patented technology to enable safer autonomous vehicles and devices by providing industry-leading AV remote monitoring, control, assistance, and passenger support services. To learn more, please visit www.guident.com.

About Star Robotics

Star Robotics is a surveillance and inspection robotics company focused on the development and commercialization of ground robotic platforms. These platforms feature autonomous navigation and artificial intelligence capabilities, tailored for real-world operations in both indoor and outdoor environments. To learn more, please visit www.star-robotics.com/en/.

Guident Media Contact:

Harald Braun

hbraun@guident.co

561-245-1306

Attachment