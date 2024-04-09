Rebellions Selects Arteris for Its Next-Generation Neural Processing Unit Aimed at Generative AI

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that Rebellions, a pioneering AI semiconductor startup, will deploy FlexNoC interconnect IP plus Magillem Connectivity and Magillem Registers for its next-generation AI Hardware Accelerator Neural Processing Unit. The combination of Rebellions AI technology with Arteris’ system IP will provide maximum flexibility and energy efficiency, and enable companies to create powerful, cost-efficient AI hardware at scale.



Rebellions’ products increase data execution with minimum power consumption. They are addressing the needs of latency-critical AI inference applications from Generative AI and Large Language Models, supporting finance and cloud computing industries with their cutting-edge chips. Rebellions is also developing its next-generation chip in collaboration with Samsung.

“We selected Arteris interconnect IP technology and SoC integration software to optimize product performance, minimize latency and accelerate the creation and delivery of our AI accelerator,” said Park SungHyun, CEO of Rebellions. “Arteris is a leader in system IP and their FlexNoC interconnect IP and Magillem software are synergistic with our vision for the future of AI computing.”

“The market for AI, including Generative AI applications, is exploding and optimized data flow and execution is paramount for complex computations,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “Our silicon-proven IP coupled with our SoC integration automation software will support Rebellions in delivering high-performing, energy-efficient AI products with aggressive time-to-market targets. We are very pleased to work with such a visionary AI startup.“

Arteris’ FlexNoC network-on-chip interconnect IP provides scalability, low latency and power-efficient on-chip communication for superior performance. Arteris’ Magillem Connectivity combined with Magillem Registers software automates semiconductor design flows, boosting productivity and improving quality with early error detection. Arteris system IP products enable fast, flexible and energy-efficient SoC creation, meeting the performance and schedule needs in the most demanding markets.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.

About Rebellions

Rebellions is an AI Chip startup specializing in an AI inference accelerator where better latency makes a difference. Within three years of its inception, the company has introduced two groundbreaking chips: the finance market-focused ION and the datacenter-focused ATOM. Currently, Rebellions is engaged in a collaboration with Samsung Electronics to advance the development of its forthcoming AI chip, REBEL, paving the way for advanced technology in the era of generative AI.

© 2004-2024 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at https://www.arteris.com/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.